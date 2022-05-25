Silence on Israeli atrocities led to death of Palestinian journalist: diplomat

TEHRAN - Iran’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations noted on Tuesday that veteran Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was fatally shot by Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank, was the victim of the international community's apathy on Israel's atrocities.

Zahra Ershadi made the statements before the UN Security Council Arria-Formula Meeting on Journalist Protection.

Shireen Abu Akleh was just another victim of the international community's silence on the Zionist regime's “war crimes” and ongoing brutality against the Palestinian people, the female diplomat remarked.

“Nowadays, we are witnessing yet another heinous crime committed against the Palestinian people by the Israeli regime,” the diplomat underlined.



Below is the full text of Ershadi's statements to the UN meeting:

“I am grateful to Ireland for organizing today’s discussion on the Protection of Journalists. I would also like to thank the briefers for the insightful remarks.

We emphasize the importance of protecting civilians in armed conflicts, including journalists, media professionals, and associated personnel, and call on all parties to an armed conflict to fully comply with their international law obligations.

Unfortunately, the rise in violence, intimidation, and harassment directed at journalists in armed conflict in many parts of the world, in particular deliberate attacks in violation of international humanitarian law, has reached a tipping point.

In the meantime, impunity for war crimes committed against journalists in armed conflict has posed a serious threat to their safety and protection. In this regard, we emphasize the necessity of strengthening UN action toward protecting journalists and ensuring accountability for crimes committed against them in situations of armed conflict.

Nowadays, we are witnessing yet another heinous crime committed against the Palestinian people by the Israeli regime. Shireen Abu Akleh, a veteran Palestinian journalist was murdered in cold blood by the occupying forces in Jenin in occupied Palestine. She was a courageous voice for her people and a national symbol of truth and resilience in the face of a cruel occupation and injustice that the Palestinian people have endured for far too long. Israel’s assassination of Shireen is part of its longstanding, well-documented war of harassment, intimidation and violence against journalists aiming at covering up its crimes perpetrated against Palestinians in grave breach of relevant international laws and norms.

She is also yet another victim of the international community’s inaction in the face of continuous Israeli war crimes and terrorism against the Palestinian people.

We call on the United Nations, particularly the Security Council, to take urgent action to put an end to Israel’s impunity, ensure protection for the Palestinian people, and pursue measures to hold this regime accountable for the most international crimes committed throughout the decades.

In conclusion, we restate our consistent position that issues of human rights including the protection of journalists are the responsibility of the General Assembly and other relevant UN organs. The Security Council should only address this issue when it is directly related to the maintenance of international peace and security.”