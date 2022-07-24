FINEX 2022 hosting over 100 companies in Tehran

TEHRAN – The 14 International Exhibition of Exchange, Bank, and Insurance (FINEX 2022) kicked off at Tehran Permanent International Fairground on Sunday with the participation of 100 companies active in the mentioned fields, IRNA reported.

As reported, several specialized and educational workshops are scheduled to be held on the sidelines of this year’s event.

Rasing awareness about financial markets and their services, increasing financial literacy, promoting the capabilities of domestic companies active in the stock exchange, banking and insurance sectors, and making children and teenagers familiar with financial sectors are among the most important goals of this exhibition.

EF/MA