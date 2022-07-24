TEDPIX drops 9,700 points on Sunday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), lost 9,734 points to 1.463 million on Sunday.

As reported, over 6.185 billion securities worth 47.223 trillion rials (about $168.65 million) were traded at the TSE.

The first market’s index fell 7,085 points, and the second market’s index dropped 19,626 points.

TSE is on the four Iranian stock exchanges, the other three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).

