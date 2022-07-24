Raisi: U.S. sanctions on Iran harmful for world economy

TEHRAN - Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi has said that the sanctions put in place by the United States on the Islamic Republic following Washington's unilateral departure from the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement have hurt the world economy, notably Europe.

Raisi made the remarks in a 120-minute phone conversation with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, on Saturday.

Despite U.S. sanctions, Raisi said, Iran has managed to accomplish amazing progress in its political and economic collaboration with other nations across the world.

He also denounced the hostile actions and stances taken by the United States and European nations against Iran, saying the censure resolution against Iran at the International Atomic Energy Agency’s Board of Governors on June 8 was a crisis-stirring move aimed at creating pressure against Iran. The resolution, which was drafted by the U.S., France, Britain and France, Raisi said, undermined “political trust”.

Raisi emphasized the necessity for a prospective renewal of the multilateral nuclear deal so that Iran can gain economically from the agreement.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump unilaterally abandoned the nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), in May 2018 and slapped the harshest sanctions against Iran in line with his “maximum pressure” campaign against the Islamic Republic.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran believes that reaching an agreement on the JCPOA revival hinges on the full resolution of Safeguard issues and the provision of necessary guarantees, including continued adherence of the parties to the agreement and fulfilling the economic interests of the Iranian nation,” the president pointed out.

The Iranian president also warned his French counterpart that if it had not been for the Islamic Republic's efforts, particularly its fight against terrorism and support for territorial integrity and national sovereignty of nations, the terrorist Daesh group would have declared a caliphate in Europe today.

Raisi stressed that foreign intervention runs opposite to security and stability and that states and governments in the area should address regional concerns.

The French president, for his part, indicated that his country will continue playing a part in the process of bringing the JCPOA revival negotiations to a successful end.

The role of Iran, according to Macron, is essential in the region's political developments. He reaffirmed the support of his country for Iran's opposition to regional military actions against Syria.

The presidents of Iran and France also spoke about measures to deepen bilateral ties and important global issues like food and energy security as well as regional and global trends.