IRGC Navy boats armed with stealth technology

TEHRAN — Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy announced on Monday that Iran has equipped the hulls of its boats with stealth technology and is trying to use domestically made hulls.

Speaking on the sidelines of an IRGC award giving ceremony, Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri noted that over the past 3 years, the IRGC Navy has seen more 8 new military equipment.

Tangsiri considered one of the honors of the navy and the IRGC to be the use of domestic knowledge and products by Iranian scientists.

He continued, “Our navy is a completely strategic force and everything that exists in other forces is also at our disposal, from tanks and water tanks to fixed-wing aircraft and drones.”

Therefore, he added, the IRGC Navy has always tried to be in close communication and continuous cooperation with other forces and military units as well as the defense ministry in production of systems and equipment.

The IRGC Navy commander said when the Leader of the Islamic Revolution speaks of knowledge-based technology, the IRGC navy considers it to be its strategy and guidebook.

He then noted that the navy has always tried to use equipment built by knowledge-based companies.

Regarding the use of domestic equipment and empowering knowledge-based companies, Tangsiri said the navy under his command takes pride that its equipment is manufactured by knowledge-based companies.

“Some drones and quad copters that we use are actually built by knowledge-based companies and we have put this order of the Leader, who said to make knowledge-based companies more active, in front of our eyes and we are proud that this has always been done in the navy.”

Speaking on the recent stealth technology of the boats, Tangsiri stated that Iran equipped the hulls of its boats with stealth technology and is trying to use domestically made hulls.

He also said the effective presence of Iran in the region has caused the enemy to flee from the Persian Gulf.

“With the departure of the Americans, more security will be established in this sensitive and strategic area,” he remarked.

The IRGC navy commander underlined that the Americans have created problems for the people with their presence in the region over the past years, and the region has witnessed several collisions, such as an American submarine colliding with a Japanese ship or the targeting of an Emirati recreational ship by an American vessel that unfortunately killed an Indian.

“Americans do not follow maritime and navigation laws and, in general, their presence in the region is followed by harm and disruption of stability and security.”

Regarding the joining of the Shahid Soleimani ship to the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps Navy, he said that hopefully, the navy will announce the news in the future.

“The Shahid Soleimani ship is a unique vessel with an intact hull, not a catamaran. We currently have manual, trimaran, and catamaran hulls, but this boat is with an intact hull, a hull that is completely new,” he elaborated.

In the end, Tangsiri noted that the Shahid Soleimani vessel which entered the organization after the martyrdom of Major General Qassem Soleimani is a reminder of this martyr in the oceans and his constant presence among the sailors of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps.

