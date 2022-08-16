Navy chief says Iran ready to do operations anywhere in open seas

TEHRAN- Rear Admiral Shahram Irani, the commander of the Iranian Navy, has declared that the nation's naval forces are completely capable of conducting operations at any location in the world's oceans.

He also mentioned that his forces will embark on a special mission during the current Persian calendar year, which ends on March 20, 2023.

According to Admiral Irani, the operation will undoubtedly take place this year, but the precise timing would rely on planning by the Navy headquarters.

The admiral stated that given the need for the Navy to be present in oceans, it is planning to build a number of ships that will act as floating bases for the Navy.

Such ships must be manufactured, he said, and possibly they will be.

"The Navy displays new gear on certain occasions, such as the 10-day Dawn that commemorates the Islamic Revolution's victory, and a ship that is going to be unveiled is a base ship like Makran," he stated.

Back in June, the rear admiral also stressed the readiness of his forces to deploy in international waters to protect Iran's interests.

In an event to recognize World Maritime Day, he highlighted "Iranian Army Navy forces are present in any ocean if needed."

He said Iran's naval forces are present in the Indian Ocean to maintain peace and security, citing the direct and indirect escort of cargo ships by the nation's naval destroyers.

"The country's Navy forces are ready to counter any foreign danger powerfully," Irani highlighted.

He reaffirmed that Iranians want peace and do not want conflict unless their opponents intend to endanger the nation's security.

Iranian Navy troops would retaliate forcefully to any opponents who pose a danger to the nation's security, Admiral Irani warned.

Also in late February, the Navy chief stressed that his forces will firmly stand up against enemies and give a rigid response to any threat and wrong move against the country's territorial waters. At the time, he asserted that trans-regional states are unable to bring security and peace to the people of the region.

“Our resources and interests in the sea are highly diverse, and our Navy is deployed everywhere we see a danger. No nation has dared enter Iran's territorial waters because of the Iranian Navy's dominance, presence, and ongoing monitoring in the seas and oceans,” the commander said.

According to its military doctrine, the Islamic Republic’s military power is only for self-defense and does not constitute a danger to other governments.

The armed forces of Iran are now completely self-sufficient in terms of armament owing to significant progress achieved by military specialists and technologists in the country.

Iran's military capabilities, especially its drone and missile capacity, which are only intended for defense, will never be negotiable, according to Iranian authorities, who have emphasized this point over and over.

In response to the regional challenges, Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani recently outlined plans to upgrade and modernize the nation's naval force.

"The Defense Ministry will update and furnish the naval fleet of the Armed Forces proportional to the needs of the Armed Forces and the regional threats across all territorial waters," Ashtiani said, highlighting Iran's geopolitical position in the region and the strategic significance of the Persian Gulf for the Islamic Republic.

The defense minister also said, “The Islamic Republic of Iran views the presence of foreigners and ultra-regional forces as the cause of insecurity in the area.”

"Peace and tranquility are our message to the area and the whole globe. On the other side, we think that with the presence and collaboration of all the regional nations, regional peace and stability would be possible," the general underscored.

