Cooperation with Israel will put security at stake, IRGC Navy chief warns

TEHRAN- Any collaboration with the Israeli regime, according to the commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy, endangers and disturbs stability in the Persian Gulf region.

Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri stressed the value of security in Iran and its neighbors while addressing a gathering of IRGC commanders and officials on Friday. He also cautioned against allowing Israel and its Western supporters to establish a foothold in the region.

"We warn any country that prepares the ground for intervention and presence of arrogant powers in the region and gives them a base, space and soil to form a military coalition against regional nations. Firstly, they will pay the heaviest price for their unfriendly and provocative behavior; and secondly, the stable and secure situation of the region will pay a price for that," the IRGC commander cautioned.

On the basis of the Islamic unity concept, he said, Iran enjoys friendly ties with its neighbors in the Persian Gulf region. He also stated that the Islamic Republic seeks to increase long-term security among all the nations in the area.

The rear admiral said “the child-killing Zionist regime” has always brought “sabotage,” “robbery,” and “hostility” everywhere it has been.

"We are very sensitive to any enemy's threat and sedition and we do not hesitate for a moment to respond decisively to the enemies in a way that will make them regretful," he continued.

The commander added that protecting the Iranian nation's dignity and the country's territorial integrity and independence is the IRGC Navy's red line.

Tangsiri also praised the IRGC naval forces' strong fighting prowess and stated that they are prepared to undertake any assignment to secure and protect Iran's interests and people.

The senior IRGC commander's comments came as Turkey and Israel declared on Wednesday that they had resolved to fully restore diplomatic ties and reappoint ambassadors. This announcement marked the conclusion of frantic efforts by the two sides to mend bilateral relations after years of animosity.

At a news conference, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters that the action would represent what he called a milestone in attempts to improve relations between his nation and the Tel Aviv regime.

The Islamic Republic has consistently advised Persian Gulf states to stop depending on outside forces for their security and that the best way to ensure regional security is via cooperation among neighbors.

In July, Tangsiri issued a statement asserting that the countries in the area are capable of maintaining security. He warned that any Israeli regime’s presence in the Persian Gulf region will only foment unrest.

"We believe that the Zionist regime gaining a foothold in the Persian Gulf region will have no result other than sowing sedition and creating insecurity," he underscored.

