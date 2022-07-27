“Summer of 1990,” and the story of the release of captives

The experience of being held captive is in some ways significantly worse than other wartime experiences. Soldiers who were captured went through terrible torments that make talking about them difficult or even impossible.

Because of this, it can be inferred that a captive who is willing to tell and express his memories is actually being very brave in his willingness to face his terrifying past.

The book "Forty Memories of Iranian Warriors' Captivity Moment, Summer 1990," written by Morteza Sarhangi and published by Soore Mehr, is distinct from other books in this field.

The author has written in the book's introduction, "A small handbag, a skinny body, and an exhausted soul were the souvenirs brought home by Iranian captives from Iraqi camps. I'd seen them at the Khosravi border, how they relaxed a little once they got this side."

It is transparent from this work that the author attempted to address the issue of captivity from a psychological perspective and how it influences the captives' minds and souls.

This book attempts to be diverse and brief, which is why the author mentions captivity as a moment. This moment could be a month, a year, or even ten years, but what distinguishes the lives of these narrators is their memories that must be heard.

