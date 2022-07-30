The story of an oath in "Karbala Through Another Story"

"Karbala from Another Perspective" is the newest work of Hojjat-al-Islam Muhammadreza Javan Arasteh which has been published by Soore Mehr publication.

Regarding the story, he stated that every Muharram, he takes an oath to write ten notes about Ashura, its rites, and its fringes. He ensures that these notes are not redundant and that the subject he presents is not repetitive, while also improving knowledge.

“One year, I imagined myself having conversations with members of the Imam's army and Omar Saad's army, and I tried to find a storyline in these dialogues. Every night, I wrote coherently and published a conversation,” he said.

“Again, I chose a title based on the idea that we are serving in Omar Saad's army. There is no guarantee that we are Imam Hossein soldiers, despite the widespread belief that we are. I encountered some questionable characters in Omar Saad's army and tried to learn about their lives before Karbala. This topic inspired a lot of adventures and events. Every night I wrote about a character. It was absolutely likely that we would have been a part of that army if we had been alive in 61 AH,” he added.

The author of the book "Karbala Through Another Story" noted that all of this was collected through the compassion of a friend, and he took a second look before publishing it in the form of a book. The book is divided into chapters, and each chapter contains the notes of one Muharram.

He concluded by saying that the notes were favorably accepted when they were published and that, by the grace of God, they have now been made available in the form of a book. In other cases, these notes served as the foundation for lectures or exhibitions by various cultural workers.