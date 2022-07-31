Iranian foreign-based players shine in Europe

TEHRAN - Iranian star player, Mehdi Taremi, started the new season of Portuguese football with Porto on high note as he had finished it last season.

Porto added another trophy to the cabinet after a 3-0 win against Tondela in the Portuguese Super Cup. Taremi scored two goals, each in one half of the game, and was the Man of the Match.

Two months ago, the Iran national team striker bagged a brace against the same team, Tondela, in the Taça de Portugal final to help Porto seal a domestic league and cup double.

Porto took the lead with a corner in the 30th minute. João Mário's delivery was flicked towards the back post by Evanilson, Taremi unmarked and presented with a simple finish.

Three minutes later, it was 2-0 for Porto. Taremi went on a slaloming run through Tondela's defense. His shot deflected off the goalkeeper Niasse onto the post and the ball back into play, where Evanilson was the fastest to react and score from close range.

In the 82nd minute, Taremi made it 3-0 for the defending champions of the Portuguese league. It was another solo run from the Iranian superstar, strolling through the opponent's defense before a shot.

The Iranian reached 51 goals for the Dragons and 11 in the games against Tondela, a team that Mehdi believes brings him luck.

“It's good to win another title,” said Taremi after the game. “We worked hard over the last month and focused on this game. We showed our character. I'm delighted by the victory. Our fans help us in every game. They're fantastic. Without them, we are nothing. 11 goals against Tondela? It's a team that brings me luck,” he added.

Sardar Azmoun, another Iran football national team player who plays in Europe, was shocked along with his teammates at the Bayer Leverkusen in the DFP Cup.

Third division outfit Elversberg booked their berth in the DFB Cup second round after beating top-flight club Bayer Leverkusen 4-3 in the first round on Saturday.

Sardar Azmoun's fine build-up led to Leverkusen's second goal at the half-hour mark. Two minutes later, he had the golden chance to turn the tides, but his shot hit the inside of the post.

The Iranian star provided a superb assist for Patrik Schick's goal in the 89th minute; however, it didn't help his side.

Elsewhere in Netherland, Alireza Jahanbaksh, the captain of the Iran national team, starred with Feyenoord in a friendly match against NAC Breda. Jahanbaksh scored the third goal of his side and was influential in the build-up of another goal to help Feyenoord to a 6-1 win ahead of the new season of Eredivisie.

Alireza proved that he can be a key player in Feyenoord's lineup in the new season.