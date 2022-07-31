Energy crisis has prompted France to mediate between Iran, U.S.: MP

TEHRAN – A senior Iranian lawmaker has said that the energy crisis that erupted in the wake of the Ukraine war has prompted France to mediate between Iran and the U.S. in the nuclear talks in the hope of using Iran’s energy resources.

“Iran welcomes any country that wants to play the role of mediator in solving the nuclear negotiations, but if France, as a member of the nuclear negotiations group, fulfills its duty, the negotiations will certainly reach a conclusion sooner,” Abbas Golrou, chairman of the parliament’s foreign relations committee, told IRNA.

Golrou added, “As regards nuclear negotiations, although the United States withdrew from the JCPOA and caused many problems in the implementation of the JCPOA, the European countries did not fulfill their obligations and could not maintain their independence vis-a-vis Washington.”

The MP believes Europeans are seeking to bring nuclear negotiations to a result to meet their energy needs.

Before the illegal sanctions on Iran, Iran came fourth in terms of oil export within OPEC. Iran also holds the largest gas reserves after Russia.

“In the JCPOA commitments, economic cooperation, trade facilitation, oil sales, and the cancellation of banking and insurance sanctions were envisioned, but none of these problems were solved and there were no benefits for the West, and in the current situation, they are looking to resolve the nuclear negotiations so that they can solve their problems in the energy field,” he pointed out

Golrou also said, “Iran's capability in the nuclear field is growing. In this regard, Iran has had a constructive cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency and has clearly and explicitly announced that it intends to use nuclear energy peacefully. This issue should be taken into consideration by European countries.”

The MP added, “The Islamic Republic will not sign any agreement despite the economic problems. The people of Iran have proven that they are invincible and will never surrender to the demands of the domineering system.”

Referring to the developments in Ukraine and the energy crisis in Europe, the lawmaker said, “Europe is trying to reach a new solution through mediation in negotiations so that Iran and the United States can reach an agreement and through the lifting of sanctions, they can use Iran's capacities in the field of energy to meet their energy shortage in the winter season to some extent.”

Iran has said it wants a strong and lasting deal. In his recent phone conversation with European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said “there is no doubt that Iran is determined to reach a good, robust and lasting deal.”