Iran injects gas into 500 new IR-6 centrifuges

TEHRAN – Iran started injecting hexafluoride gas into 500 new advanced IR-6 centrifuges on Monday.

Behrouz Kamalvandi, the spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), said this is in line with the plan to make 190,000 SWUs (separative work units) operational in the nuclear industry.

Talking to the national TV late on Monday, Kamalvandi said the order to install new centrifuges was issued on Monday.

The nuclear spokesman said Iran has informed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) of this step.

According to Kamalvandi, the AEOI also started installing IR-1 centrifuges.