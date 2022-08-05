Iran to continue constructive cooperation with OPEC: Oji

TEHRAN – Iranian Oil Minister Javad Oji has said the country will continue constructive interactions with the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and will support the organization’s new director general, Shana reported.

“As a founding member of OPEC, Iran will definitely continue its constructive interaction with OPEC and would effectively support the new secretary general as well as the OPEC secretariat,” Oji said at the 31st OPEC and Non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting held via video conference on Wednesday.

Honoring the memory of former OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo and welcoming his replacement Haitham Al Ghais, the minister said: “I received the very sad news of the passing away of His Excellency Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo, our Distinguished OPEC Secretary General. On behalf of the Government and people of the Islamic Republic of Iran, I would like to express my heartfelt condolences to Your Excellencies, particularly His Excellency Timipre Sylva, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Distinguished Government and Great People of Nigeria and the esteemed Staff of the OPEC Secretariat.”

“Undoubtedly, His Excellency’s round-the-clock efforts as the OPEC Secretary General to promote solidarity and unity among Member Countries, along with his trust in collective wisdom and efforts for creating understanding have always helped the Organization and its Members,” he added.

He also congratulated Haitham Al Ghais for assuming the position of the OPEC Secretary General, saying, “I am confident that your appointment will be a critical step in advancing the Organization, achieving the collective goals of the OPEC and its Members and the fair and forward-looking leadership of the OPEC Secretariat.”

“I am confident that the OPEC’s successes in recent years will continue in the future under the leadership of Mr. Al Ghais. I wish him every success in his new position during this challenging time for fossil fuels,” he added.

EF/MA