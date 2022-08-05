Iran's Rezaei takes gold at 2022 World Taekwondo Junior Championships

TEHRAN - Matin Rezaei of Iran won a gold medal in the 2022 World Taekwondo Junior Championships on Friday.

He defeated Uzbekistan’s Nazarali Nazarov in the final match of the men's -63kg.

Sogand Shiri in the women’s -42kg, Abolfazl Zandi in the men’s -48kg and Mobina Nematzadeh in the women's 49kg had previously won three gold medals in the event.

More than 1,250 athletes from 90 countries plus a refugee team compete in Sofia, Bulgaria during the World Championships.