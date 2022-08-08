11 measures to gain global biotechnology market share

TEHRAN - The Vice Presidency for Science and Technology is set to take 11 measures to achieve a 3 percent share of the global biotechnology market.

Achieving a 3 percent share of the world market of biotechnology products is one of the country's major goals, and in this direction, 11 national measures will be implemented in three areas of policy, regulatory, and executive measures.

In the field of policy-making, programs such as "identifying priority markets for the country from among all existing markets in the field of bio-economy", "organizing and integrating policies adopted in different sectors", "converging the activities of the related institutions, and creating infrastructures, capacities, and commitments necessary for the implementation of policies", "drafting support policies for the balanced and proportional development of biotechnology in all areas, especially agriculture and environment", "paying attention to the country's potential in the field of marine biotechnology" and "strengthening the contribution of this area by formulating appropriate policies” are among the measures.

Iran is ranked 12th in the world and first in West Asia in terms of biotechnology.

In the field of regulatory measures, programs such as "supervising the implementation of related policies and laws" and "monitoring the responsible institutions" have been included.

Executive measures to achieve this goal include "strengthening technological capabilities and innovative methods in the development of transformation processes or identifying and using new sources as input in the field of industrial agriculture", "strengthening the supply chains to the production and market of biotechnology products with an export-oriented view”, "developing biotechnology in all fields according to demands and needs", and "supporting biotechnological methods in solving environmental and agricultural problems and challenges".

Biotechnology development

Biotechnology today is widespread in all fields and is no longer limited to biomedical drugs so it has replaced the injured limbs.

Nearly 800 knowledge-based companies in the country are currently operating in the field of biotechnology and supplying their products and services to the domestic market.

In May 2021, the Biotechnology Development Council launched 129 production projects with the aim of saving up to $1.44 billion of foreign currency.

Foreign exchange savings of $1 billion per year by producing 22 biopharmaceuticals, gaining the first rank in biotechnology products and vaccines in West Asia, and the presence among the top five biotechnology producers in Asia are among the country’s achievements, Mostafa Ghanei, secretary of the biotechnology development office of the Vice Presidency for Science and Technology, said in October 2020.

So far, 27 biotechnology medicines, 12 vaccine projects, 90 pharmaceutical raw materials, and 55 projects in agriculture and food security have been implemented in order to gain a 3 percent market share and biotechnology assistance to the development of the economy, he explained.

