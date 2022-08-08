Ardabil hopes to win national recognition for Qareh Hasanlu

TEHRAN— Ardabil province’s department for tourism and cultural heritage is hoping to win national recognition for its Qareh Hasanlu which recently yielded some ancient relics and ruins.

“We are seeking for the registration of Qareh Hasanlu on the list of national cultural heritage,” IRNA quoted Nader Fallahi, the provincial tourism chief, as saying on August 5.

According to Fallahi, four burials and several ancient objects have been unearthed at the site.

Some cultural heritage fans have expressed wariness over the fate of Qareh Hasanlu as a steel factory is to be constructed nearby.

Last month, an Iranian MP said Qareh Hasanlu should be preserved against a developing steel factory nearby. Ali Nikzad, who represents the cities of Ardabil, Nir, Namin, and Sarein, said that cultural heritage criteria will be taken into consideration for constructing the factory.

“The state-run factory is not supposed to be constructed on the ruins of the archaeological site… Additionally, its stakeholders have collaborated with the Research Institute for Cultural Heritage and Tourism for a recent survey,” Nikzad explained.

Archaeologists in July discovered some relics and the ruins of an ancient building in the northwestern site, estimated to date from the Parthian era (247 BC ––224 CE).

The project was launched to safeguard and protect the historical site against further destruction on the one hand, and to identify comprehensive information on possible cultural layers, particularly Iron Age settlements, on the other hand.

Sprawling on a high, windswept plateau, Ardabil is well-known for having lush natural beauties, hospitable people, and its silk and carpet trade tradition. It is also home to the UNESCO-registered Sheikh Safi al-Din Khanegah and the Shrine Ensemble. The province is very cold in winter and mild in summer, attracting thousands every year. The capital city of Ardabil is usually recorded as one of the coldest cities in the country in winter.

AM