Nasrallah: “Israel could not bear more missiles”

The Secretary-General of the Lebanese Movement Hezbollah says Israel could not put up with more missiles after the apartheid regime showed its savage nature against the Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip once again.

In a televised speech, Sayyad Hassan Nasrallah reacted to the unprovoked Israeli assassination of a Palestinian commander and the indiscriminate bombing of Gaza that killed dozens of Palestinians, many of them children and women.

Sayyad Nasrallah also spoke about the Palestinian response, pointing out "It was evident that Tel Aviv wanted to stop the war it waged because it could no longer bear any more missiles,” being launched by the resistance in the besieged coastal enclave, three days after the regime began its attacks against Gaza.

The Hezbollah chief praised the courage of the Palestinian response to the regime’s unprovoked assault on Gaza, because "if the assassinations were left unanswered” he said, “Israel would have continued waging them."

He also praised the steadfastness of the people of Gaza (also referred to as the world’s largest open-air prison) and the popular support for the resistance that was waged against the regime.

He noted that "the resistance in Gaza, as in Lebanon, can defend its people, establish protection and deterrence equations as well as impose conditions on the enemy."

Expanding on the unprovoked Israeli attacks, Nasrallah stressed that "what happened in Gaza was a clear and open Israeli aggression, no [projectiles] were launched from Gaza, so that [the regime] can say it was reacting to something, similar to its usual and previous excuses.”

“It is the responsibility of every noble person on this planet to denounce [the Israeli attack]. Everyone who remains silent over the crime on Gaza is condemned, this is a crime that must be condemned; silence is unacceptable" he said.

Nasrallah stressed that "the Palestinian people and the Palestinian resistance have the right to respond to this aggression through the means, the time, and the place they deem appropriate. This is their right,”

He further said "every noble person on this planet must support this [Palestinian] right [to respond]. Not responding against this massacre, and especially considering this is the first assassination after a long period, will open the doors to the Israeli assassination of every Palestinian leader, commander [of the resistance] and the people of Gaza,”

He noted that "we in Hezbollah followed what was happening in Gaza hour by hour, and we are in contact with the leaders of Islamic Jihad, we are also in contact with the leaders of Hamas and the other Palestinian resistance factions.”

“The hands of the resistance was higher in this battle. It is clear that the [Israeli] enemy always makes the wrong calculations. We heard statements of intimidation from the enemy towards the resistance, both in Gaza and Lebanon. [the regime] attacked Gaza and threatened Lebanon. But it is wrong in it’s calculations.”

“Firstly, when [the Israeli regime] began their attack and killed the martyred [Islamic Jihad] commander, they thought that most likely, Gaza would not respond. And that the Islamic Jihad movement would not respond; because of the dire conditions [in Gaza], the (15-year) blockade on Gaza, the harsh conditions, and so on. And here they made a mistake in their strategy; they also made a mistake when they thought they could intimidate the resistance and the people of Gaza.”Nasrallah said.

He explained Israel continues to make strategic mistakes “after all these wars the regime has waged against Gaza, as well as the threats it wages against Lebanon, the enemy is making a tactical mistake if it thinks it is capable of intimidating us or scaring us; as they are currently sending messages. They also have long experiences with [Hezbollah in Lebanon].

Addressing the Israeli regime, Sayyed Nasrallah warned “the enemy, the same thing that happened to you in Gaza, will occur in Lebanon. Do not make an error in Lebanon. Everything that you do and everything that you say, will not affect neither our willpower, our spirit, or our decisions; not a single bit.”

“We have faith in our lord, in ourselves, in our power and we have faith in your weakness, your demise, and cowardice. I advise the enemy that is sending these messages to halt their delivery. In Lebanon, the resistance will not stay silent on any infringement or denial of our rights” Nasrallah said.

He added that “all the psychological warfare and threats that the enemy is coming out with, the last one from the minister of economy” Nasrallah said smiling, “if it was the agricultural minister we could have said he was holding [referring to an antique farmer’s equipment] for example, but the economy minister came out and threatened to wipe out southern Lebanon.”

“You can say what you want and I’m not going to respond to this threat,” Nasrallah said, “after patience and waiting we will recover with time what is right and what was lost. The resistance today is stronger than at any time in it’s entire history.”

The Israeli occupation began its aggression on the Gaza Strip on Friday. The al-Quds Brigades announced “the ascension of Taysir al-Jabari as a martyr of the Israeli aggression”, a military commander in the northern Gaza Strip, and also announced “the martyrdom of the commander Khaled Saeed Mansour, a member of the Military Council and commander of the southern region with the al-Quds Brigades".

A ceasefire was brokered via Egypt on Sunday night, (which Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said was backed by regional and international actors but not because of the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip) and was held throughout the night and into Monday.

According to the Palestinian health ministry, the indiscriminate and savage Israeli bombardment killed 45 civilians, including 15 children and four women, while hundreds of others have been injured.

In a statement, the housing ministry said the regime’s attacks completely destroyed 18 residential buildings while 71 others have been partially damaged and are currently inhabitable, it added that 1,675 other buildings have been partially damaged but are still habitable.

At the start of the unjustified assault on Gaza, the regime indicated that its military campaign would last a week but it was forced to cease fire after three days. Israel also made sure to steer clear of targeting Hamas positions in an attempt to avoid dragging the group’s arsenal of missiles into the latest outbreak of fighting.

The retaliation of the Palestinian resistance was barrages of missiles fired at dozens of Israel settlements, some as large as cities (including the targeting of Tel Aviv). The response caused air sirens to echo across the occupied terrorists with footage showing Israeli settlers rushing toward bomb shelters or being evacuated to other settlements.

The more than 1,000 retaliatory Palestinian missiles, that sent Israeli settlers fleeing to bomb shelters in Tel Aviv and other major settlements across the occupied Palestinian territories took Israel by surprise, as the Palestinian retaliation from Gaza continued in the minutes leading up to the ceasefire at 23:30.

The Islamic Jihad movement declared “a victory” for the Palestinians as the Israeli regime could not cope with the resistance for more than 56 hours. Israel had no plan or strategy and similar to the eleven-day battle last year, the regime resorted to killing women and children in a bid to try and halt the retaliatory fire.

On Monday, the opening of crossings into the coastal enclave allowed fuel trucks in to supply Gaza’s power plant and increase the availability of electricity.