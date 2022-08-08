Iran tries to build consensus against Israeli strikes on Gaza

TEHRAN — Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian held several phone consultations with regional foreign ministers on Sunday, condemning the Israeli air strikes on the Gaza Strip that led to the martyrdom of 44 Palestinians.

During these calls, Amir Abdollahian tried to build a consensus against Israel and it is fair to say that his efforts were successful.

In a telephone conversation with his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani, Amir Abdollahian went over the latest developments in Gaza and the situation in the region.

Condemning the brutal aggressions, the minister said the action by the regime, as the initiator of the latest military attacks on Gaza, stems from its aggressive nature.

He also condemned the Israeli regime’s move to incite violence in al-Quds by trying to bring colonial Israeli settlers inside the al-Aqsa Mosque compound, calling such a move “provocative.”

The Iranian foreign minister also pointed to his conversation with the secretary general of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement on Saturday, saying according to what Ziyad Nakhalah has announced, the Palestinian resistance has prepared a comprehensive plan to give a strong and effective response to the latest crimes committed by the Israeli regime.

For his part, Qatar’s chief diplomat Al Thani condemned the Israeli military strikes and referred to efforts to call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

He also said the Israeli regime’s provocative move at al-Aqsa Mosque escalated the latest armed clashes.

Syrian FM calls for global action to condemn Israeli crimes

During the conversation with his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad, Iran’s top diplomat pointed to the heinous acts of the Israeli regime and said such atrocities are happening amid the silence of international organizations and self-declared defenders of human rights.

For his part, Mekdad referred to his conversation with the UN chief regarding the need for international action to prevent the continuation of the Israeli regime’s policy of aggression.

Mekdad also condemned the Israeli attacks on innocent civilians in Gaza.

Iran, Lebanon condemn recent Israeli aggressions

In his effort to build consensus against the recent violent acts by the Israeli regime, the Iranian foreign minister held consultations with his Lebanese counterpart Abdallah Bu Habib.

The conversation came as the Iranian chief diplomat continued his talks with top diplomats from other countries, as well as officials from international organizations regarding the Israeli regime’s aggressions, particularly its latest attacks on the Gaza Strip that killed a number of civilians, particularly the defenseless women and children.

A ceasefire has been established between Israel and Palestinian fighters in the Gaza Strip.

The Egypt-brokered peace came after three days of horrific aggressions by the Israeli regime against the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) and the PIJ retaliation by firing rockets into Israel.

By Sunday evening, the Palestinian health ministry had confirmed 15 deaths among the 44 documented.