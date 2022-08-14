Qatar’s deputy FM meets Amir Abdollahian, delivers message to him

TEHRAN— A Qatari Foreign Ministry delegation headed by the country’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Regional Affairs Mohammad bin Abdul Aziz al-Khalifi met on Saturday afternoon with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian.

They held talks over bilateral ties and issues of mutual interest as well as ways to expand relations between Tehran and Doha in all fields, the Iranian Foreign Ministry website reported.

During the meeting, Amir Abdollahian underlined the necessity to implement agreements signed by Iran and Qatar during Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s visit to Doha and also during the Qatari emir’s visit to Tehran.

The Qatari deputy foreign minister extended greetings from the foreign minister of his country to Amir Abdollahian.

Al-Khalifi also said Qatar is resolved to expand relations with Iran.

The visit comes as Iran and U.S. are seeking to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Meanwhile, Qatar News Agency (QNA) said that the Qatari diplomat has handed in a written message from the Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani to his Iranian counterpart.

“The message was delivered by His Excellency Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al-Khulaifi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Regional Affairs, during his meeting today in Tehran with the Iranian foreign minister,” QNA reported.

Following the meeting, Amir Abdollahian tweeted, “History ought to have taught the U.S. that language of threat against Iran and Iranians achieves nothing. Futile attempts at deflection won't allow the U.S. to evade responsibility for the thousands of Iranian and other victims of its involvement in terrorist crimes in our region.”

Qatar and Oman, two Arab countries on the southern shores of the Persian Gulf, have been mediating between Iran and the U.S. to revive the 2015 nuclear deal (JCPOA) ditched by the former Trump administration. Doha also hosted an indirect meeting between the top Iranian and U.S. nuclear negotiators in late June.