New phase to begin in Vienna if Iran's red lines are honored, FM says

TEHRAN - In a phone conversation with his Omani counterpart on Thursday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian stated that if Iran's red lines are upheld, a new phase will begin in Vienna, the venue of the nuclear talks to revive the 2015 nuclear deal.

Amir Abdollahian and Sayyid Badr al Busaidi, the foreign minister of Oman, addressed bilateral ties and topics of shared interest in the regional and global arenas as well as Tehran's negotiations with the international community to lift sanctions on Iran.

Late Monday, Iran said it had supplied the European Union's JCPOA coordinator Josep Borrell with its final decision on the bloc's proposals for reviving the deal. Iran added it was now the U.S.'s responsibility to show realism and flexibility if a final accord was truly desired.

The EU stated that it had received Iran's answer and that it was reviewing it with the other parties to the agreement and the U.S. officials.

The chief Iranian diplomat highlighted that no side can definitively discuss reaching a good and permanent agreement on the resurrection of the 2015 nuclear deal in Vienna until all concerns have been resolved.

He also praised Oman's positive contribution to the Vienna negotiations on the renewal of the historic nuclear agreement, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and the lifting of sanctions on Tehran.

In reference to Muscat’s helpful involvement during the negotiations to ease sanctions on Iran, Amir Abdollahian expressed gratitude for Oman's efforts to bring the perspectives of various parties present at the negotiations closer together.

After receiving the U.S. response, he emphasized, if Iran's redlines are respected and its economic gains are assured, a new phase would commence in Vienna, pointing to Iran's goodwill and commitment in forging a good and durable deal.

“After receiving U.S. comments and opinions, we would enter a new stage in the Vienna talks if Iran's economic benefits from the agreement are secured and our red lines are observed,” he added.

The Iranian foreign minister emphasized that unless everything is agreed upon, “we cannot speak confidently about coming to a good and durable deal.”

Oman's foreign minister, for his part, expressed hope that the Vienna talks would result in a satisfying resolution with the collaboration of all parties.

Amir Abdollahian also emphasized the need for release of the Iranian pilgrim who was detained by Saudi authorities while performing this year's Hajj rites.

Busaidi said that he will strive to secure the release of the Iranian pilgrim within the context of the two nations' cordial ties.



