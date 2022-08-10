Budget allocated for completion of Yasuj museum

TEHRAN—Kohgiluyeh-Boyer Ahmad tourism directorate has allocated some 12 billion rials ($40,000) for the completion of the Yasuj Archaeological Museum, the provincial tourism chief has said.

Using this budget, the museum will have its equipment completed and will open its doors to the public in the near future, Saeid Talebipur explained on Tuesday.

The opening of the archaeological museum contributes significantly to the tourism development of the provincial capital of Yasuj, the official added.

There will be 3,000 museum objects on display at Yasuj museum which is built on an area of 2,750 square meters, he mentioned.

The lesser-known province is a cradle for nomadic life. Sightseers may live with a nomadic or rural family for a while or enjoy an independent stay and assist them with day-to-day life. It also opens up an opportunity to feel rustic routines, their agriculture, traditions, arts, and culture.

From the Caspian in the northwest to Baluchistan in the southeast, the Iranian Plateau extends for close to 2,000 km. It encompasses the greater part of Iran, Afghanistan, and Pakistan west of the Indus River, containing some 3,700,000 square kilometers. Despite being called a “plateau”, it is far from flat but contains several mountain ranges, the highest peak being Damavand in the Alborz mountain range at 5610 m, and the Dasht-e Loot east of Kerman in Central Iran, falling below 300 m.

The first well-documented evidence of human habitation in the Iranian plateau is in deposits from several excavated cave and rock-shelter sites, located mainly in the Zagros Mountains of western Iran and dated to Middle Paleolithic or Mousterian times (c. 100,000 BC).

ABU/AM