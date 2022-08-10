Dubai tour and Istanbul tour are the most popular tourist tours

The cities of Dubai and Istanbul have become the most attractive places for tourists in recent years. Every year, many tourists from all over the world travel to these cities to see the tourist attractions of Dubai and Istanbul. Dubai is famous for its large shopping malls and very tall buildings.

Reasons for Dubai's popularity among tourists:

- Beautiful hotels

- Colorful markets

- The existence of different cultures

- The largest shopping malls in the world

- Attractive and modern Arabic architecture

- Buy a cheap Dubai tour

Dubai cheap tour

If you are looking for a cheap tour to travel to Dubai, pay attention to the following points:

- Due to the hot weather of Dubai in the summer season, fewer tourists travel to Dubai in this season. Therefore, the cost of Dubai tours in this season is cheaper than other seasons of the year.

- The price of the ticket also has a great impact on the total cost of the Dubai tour, so if you use a last-minute ticket or a round-trip ticket to Dubai, your costs will be greatly reduced.

Dubai tour price

Dubai is one of the most beautiful cities in the world and is very popular among tourists. The following factors have made Dubai an attractive destination for tourists:

- Beautiful and shiny skyscrapers

- Modern buildings

- Beautiful beaches

- Sandy hills

- Great dining

- Excellent accommodation options

- Shopping in Dubai Mall

- Experiences full of adrenaline

Factors affecting the price of Dubai tours

There are various prices for Dubai tours. The factors that affect the price of a Dubai tour are given below:

- Duration of stay

- Your requested hotel and facilities

- Dubai round trip ticket

- Time and season to travel to Dubai

- Flight classes and selected airlines

The most famous tourist attractions in The Istanbul

- Sulaymaniyah Mosque

- The Bosphorus is a bridge from Asia to Europe

- A daughter tower as old as the ancient Roman Empire

- Khorram Sultan's magnificent bath

- Topkapi Palace is one of the most famous museums in Istanbul

The right time to travel to The Istanbul

Istanbul tour is one of the most attractive and popular foreign tours among Iranians. Every year, a large number of tourists travel to this beautiful city with Istanbul tourism tours. Below are the most important features of the Istanbul tour:

- The tour of Istanbul is organized by air and land.

- Istanbul tour is held in 4 seasons of the year.

- Iranian tourists do not need a visa to travel to the turkey.

- Istanbul tour has various offers.

Istanbul tour

All kinds of The Istanbul tour offers

- The Istanbul tour has the following offers:

- The Istanbul last minute tour

- The Istanbul aerial tour

- The Istanbul tour by land

- Nowruz the Istanbul tour

- The Istanbul summer tour

The Istanbul last-minute tour

These tours provide a good opportunity for people who are looking for cheap tours to travel to Istanbul. Keep in mind that your flight time will usually be a few hours after buying the Istanbul last minute tour. So you should be ready to travel at any moment.

aerial tour

Istanbul air tour is categorized in two ways:

- High season

- Low season

Istanbul tour

Tour high season

Many tourists travel to Istanbul during Nowruz and summer seasons. Due to the increase in the price of plane tickets in these seasons, the price of the Istanbul tour is also more expensive than in other seasons.

low season tour

This tour takes many tourists to Istanbul in autumn and winter. Due to the decrease in the prices of flights in these seasons, the prices of Istanbul tours are also greatly reduced.

Land tour

If you want to have a very cheap trip to Istanbul, you can travel by land tour. One of the advantages of the Istanbul land tour is that because the trip is done by bus, in addition to Tehran, you can also travel to the beautiful city of Istanbul from cities such as Isfahan, Shiraz, Mashhad, and Tabriz.

Tour price

There are many factors that affect the price of an Istanbul tour, the most important of which will be mentioned below:

- The price of Iranian airline tickets such as Qeshm Air, Iran Air, and Mahan or the cost of Turkish airline tickets such as Turkish Airlines, Atlas Global, and Pegasus

- The type of hotel you are going to book is 3, 4, or 5 stars

Travel budget to The Istanbul

If you are planning to travel to Istanbul, it is better to have a good budget in order to experience a comfortable and memorable trip. Below are the daily costs that an average couple should consider for traveling in Istanbul, as follows:

Hotel price in Istanbul: 995 lira

- The cost of one day's meals: 202 lira

- Local transportation cost: 47 lira

Therefore, a couple should spend an average of 11,264 lira, which is equivalent to 1,355 dollars, for a two-week trip to Istanbul.

