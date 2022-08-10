Jameh Mosque of Dastjerd undergoes urgent restoration

TEHRAN–Restoration work has begun on the Jameh Mosque of Dastjerd, which is situated in a village near Shahrud, Semnan province.

Strengthening the foundation, lightening the roof, and repairing the walls are parts of the project, Shahrud’s tourism chief Morteza Nazari said on Wednesday.

The Safavid-era (1501-1736) mosque has been inscribed on the national heritage list.

The terms “Jameh Mosque”, “Masjed-e Jameh” and “Friday Mosque” are used in Iran for a grand communal mosque where mandatory Friday prayers are performed: the phrase is used in other Muslim countries but only in Iran does it designate this purpose.

The main population centers of Semnan province lie along the ancient Silk Road (and modern-day Imam Reza Expressway), linking Rey (Tehran) with Khorasan (Mashhad). While few visitors spend much time in the area, driving through you can easily seek out several well-preserved caravanserais (notably Dehnamak and Ahowan), cisterns (the Cafe Abenbar in Garmsar is a special treat), and ruined mud citadels (Padeh is lumpy but fascinating). The large, bustling cities of Semnan, Damghan, and Shahrud (Bastam) all have a small selection of historic buildings and Semnan has a fine old covered bazaar.

ABU/AM