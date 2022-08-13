TEDPIX gains 18,600 points on Saturday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of the Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), gained 18,635 points to 1.467 million on Saturday (the first day of the Iranian calendar week).

As reported, over 6.84 billion securities worth 41.518 trillion rials (about $148.2 million) were traded at the TSE.

The first market’s index rose 19,304 points and the second market’s index gained 20,618 points.

Tehran Stock Exchange experienced a growth of 9.5 percent in the value of its trades in the past week.

TSE is one of the four Iranian stock exchanges, the other three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).

MA/MA