Iran come fifth in 2022 AVC Cup

TEHRAN – Iran U20 volleyball team defeated Pakistan in straight sets (25-18, 25-16, 26-24) to finish in fifth place in the 2022 AVC Cup for Men at the Nakhon Pathom Provincial Gymnasium on Sunday.

Japan will face China in the final match and South Korea meet Bahrain in bronze medal game.

The competition is being held from Aug. 7 to 14 in Nakhon Pathom, Thailand.

The 2022 Asian Men's Volleyball Cup, so-called 2022 AVC Cup for Men is the seventh edition of the Asian Cup, a biennial international volleyball tournament organized by the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) with Thailand Volleyball Association (TVA).