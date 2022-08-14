Amir Abdollahian says language of force against Iranians ends in failure

TEHRAN- Hossein Amir Abdollahian, the foreign minister of Iran, has cautioned the United States from speaking to the Iranian people in a forceful manner.

In a late-night tweet on Saturday, Amir Abdollahian made the comments in response to recent U.S. claims against Iran over a fictitious conspiracy to assassinate former President Donald Trump's national security adviser John Bolton.

The top Iranian diplomat highlighted that “history ought to have taught the U.S. that language of threat against Iran and Iranians achieves nothing.”

“Futile attempts at deflection won't allow the U.S. to evade responsibility for the thousands of Iranian and other victims of its involvement in terrorist crimes in our region,” he added.

The U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday accused a man going by the name of Shahram Poursafi of trying to orchestrate the murder of Bolton in retribution for the U.S. airstrike in January 2020 that assassinated Iran's fabled anti-terror leader Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani.

The most recent scenario describes Poursafi as a member of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps of Iran who sought to offer Americans a $300,000 bounty in October 2021 to carry out the scheme in either Washington, DC, or Maryland.

Nasser Kanaani, the spokesperson for Iran's Foreign Ministry, said on Friday that raising fuss about the hoax Bolton assassination plan won't help Washington cover up its own transgressions.

Kanaani said in a post on his Twitter account that the U.S. was fabricating allegations about a politically bankrupt element, a known terrorist, and a coup plotter against sovereign states in order to escape its international obligations.

“Such fanfares won’t whitewash U.S. regime’s image, but makes Iranians & the world more resentful of it,” he added.

The creation of these flimsy and false fictions is turning into a repeating practice in the American court and propaganda system, Kanaani said on Wednesday in response to past allegations of conspiracies against Bolton.

“Such baseless claims are made with political motives and aims and in fact amount to ‘escape forward,’ creating propaganda ruse and especially escaping the responsibility of responding to numerous terrorist crimes that the American government has either directly participated in, such as the cowardly assassination of General Martyr Soleimani, or like the terrorist crimes committed by the Zionist regime and terrorist groups like Daesh, they have been committed with the support of America,” the Foreign Ministry spokesman underlined.

Kanaani added, "The Islamic Republic of Iran strongly warns against any action against Iranian citizens under the pretext of these ridiculous accusations, and emphasizes that it reserves the right to take any action within the framework of international law to defend the rights of the government and citizens of the Islamic Republic of Iran."

In a commentary on August 12, the Tehran Times wrote the U.S. moves in inventing such fabrications have long been out of date. For example, it said, in 2002 George W. Bush used a similar tactic against Iraq.

“Bush stated in October 2002 that Saddam Hussein has a ‘massive stockpile’ of bioweapons. However, as CIA Director George Tenet stated in early 2004, the CIA had ‘no particular knowledge on the types or quantities of WMD agents or stocks at Baghdad's disposal.’ The phrase ‘huge stockpile’ was completely made up. They eventually admitted that their allegation was a brazen lie,” the Tehran Times said.



