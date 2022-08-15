Woman weightlifter Elham Hosseini snatches bronze

TEHRAN – Iranian woman weightlifter Elham Hosseini claimed the bronze medal in the 2021 Islamic Solidarity Games Sunday night.

She managed to lift 223kg in total with 100kg in the snatch and 123kg in the clean and jerk.

Gold medal went to Turkish lifter Dilara Narin (99-130-229).

Kazakhstan’s Aisha Omarova won the silver (98-128-226).

More than 4,000 athletes from 56 countries compete in the Games in Konya, Turkey.

There are 19 sports and four Para sports on the program.