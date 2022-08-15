Construction of Iran’s 1st specialized textile industrial park to begin soon

TEHRAN - The managing director of Tehran Industrial Estates Company said on Monday that a specialized industrial park is going to be established for garment and textile industries, IRIB reported.

“The construction of a garment industrial park will begin in the next few days,” Saeid Sadeqi said.

Sadeqi said the establishment of this park, which was delayed for a long time due to various reasons, will commence in the next few days after receiving the necessary permits.

According to the official, the construction of the mentioned park is expected to take one year to be completed.

EF/MA