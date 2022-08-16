TEDPIX drops 4,000 points on Tuesday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), fell 4,190 points to 1.459 million on Tuesday.

As reported, over 8.891 billion securities worth 39.457 trillion rials (about $140.9 million) were traded at the TSE.

The first market’s index dropped 3,931 points, and the second market’s index fell 5,857 points.

Tehran Stock Exchange experienced a growth of 9.5 percent in the value of its trades in the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

TSE is one of the four Iranian stock exchanges, the other three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).

MA/MA