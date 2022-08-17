‘We are not far from reviving nuclear deal if US shows seriousness’: MP

TEHRAN – The spokesman for the Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Committee announced on Wednesday that Iran and its negotiating partners, particularly the U.S., are close to an agreement to restore the 2015 nuclear deal though the sides have not yet reached that point.

“Still we have not reached an agreement though we are not far from it,” Abolfazl Amouie told reporters after a closed-door session of the parliament with Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani.

Amouie added, “If there is a serious will (by the American side) we will soon witness this event.”