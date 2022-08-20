Bombing at evening prayers in Kabul kills 21
August 20, 2022 - 14:22
A bombing at a mosque in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul during evening prayers on Wednesday killed at least 21 people, including a prominent cleric, and wounded at least 33, police said. Several children were reported to be among the wounded.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani condemned the terrorist attack. Kanaani also sympathized with the bereaved families and wished immediate recovery for the injured.
