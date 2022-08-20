Safarmarket; An Ultimate Solution For Your Travel Needs

Over the past decade, the advent of technology has found its way in all aspects and spheres of life, and tourism industry was not an exception.

It has created a competitive environment which increasingly small business has an equal chance and right as huge companies, to provide their services to the world. But as all of the bright and innovative ideas technology has offered, this one is not without a shortcoming as well: the abundance and diversity of services provided by thousands of travel companies and agencies has turned internet to a confusing and chaotic space which made the process of decision-making for customers very difficult. The first attempt for arranging travel agencies services in a clutter-free and organized manner in Iran was 3 years ago, when Safarmarket came to life. Since it was born, traveling has never been the same; Safarmarket was an evolution and game changer that opened the door to all possibilities and opportunities that tourism industry had to offer. As the name implies, Safarmarket is an online market place which provide all of the travel addicts need, from booking a flight and guided tours to finding an inexpensive hotel, thanks to its mighty and efficient search engine, it can explores through hundreds of internet pages and extracts the best results according to your customized requirements and preferences.

First Travel Market In Iran

As mentioned before, Safarmarket is where it all started, it defined the meaning of online market bazar to Iranian people who had never been familiar with this concept. So far, it has connected hundreds of travel service providers with thousands of customers who had never been aware of these business companies' existence before. how Safarmarket works is very simple: it’s an integrated platform which travel service providers (more than 1900 travel agencies) are able to offer their products (tours, hotels and airline/train/bus tickets) so the customers can choose the right option after comparing different prices and considering the quality of services.

Not Just A Company, But A True Travel Companion

Customer's satisfactions reflected on positive feedbacks are the most important objective for any trustworthy company, and Safarmarket's staff are fully aware of that. Through all the stages of your trip, you are never alone; you can always count on Safarmarket's support on any difficulties you ever face during your travel. Safarmarket's staffs are attentive and skilled at problem-solving and can help you tackle your troubles easily.

Where Technology Meets Travel

Don't let the simplicity of Safarmarket's page deceives you. It’s designed this way to be as user-friendly as possible, but under the hood, there are many codes and components are involved for this system to works impeccably and derives the best google results and brings them on the surface. thanks to the filters provided, finding the specific result by filling out the empty fields such as price of the ticket and flight class has now become possible and the chances of hitting the target and saving a lot of time by pressing a few clicks has increased enormously.

Tips For Finding The Cheapest Flights

The first and most important tip for finding the cheapest flight is to know where to look. Simply typing "cheap flight" on google gets you nowhere and is the worst strategy for finding a cheap flight ticket because google will bombard you with hundreds of results which none of them might meet your needs. for finding the cheapest flight, you have to rely on a website which is specifically design for this purpose and allow you to compare prices of different airlines and travel agencies in an organizes way. Safarmarket is the best Iranian choice for searching hundreds deals and finding the best and cheapest bargain. You can also install Safarmarket's app to be notified of discounts given on especial campaigns such as Orange Friday. Another tactic for finding the cheapest flights is to be flexible with the date you're planning to travel; for instance, instead of traveling during the holidays and high seasons, you can book your flight at the least popular time of the year. The last tip for hunting the cheapest flight ticket is to choose an indirect route. Rather than reaching your destination with a direct flight, you can buy a flight ticket for connecting transport and save a fair deal of money.