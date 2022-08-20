Iran commends Kenya for holding successful presidential election

TEHRAN- Nasser Kanaani, the spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, has congratulated Kenya's people and government on conducting a successful presidential election.

Kanaani commended the role played by the government, parties, politicians, tribal elders, and religious leaders in holding and conducting the elections, describing it as an example and a successful experience in the area and throughout Africa.

William Ruto, Kenya's deputy president, was declared the winner of the election on August 15. He narrowly beat his rival, Raila Odinga, taking 50.5% of the vote, according to the official results.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman congratulated Kenya's president-elect and expressed hope that the political process and the establishment of a government would follow the direction of the people.

This was the first time Ruto, 55, had run for president. He has served as deputy president for 10 years.