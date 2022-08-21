Photo exhibit to turn spotlight on Damavand attractions 

TEHRAN–On the occasion of Government Week (August 24-30), a photo exhibit of Damavand city’s tourist attractions will be held, its tourism chief has said.

The exhibit will showcase a collection of photos of Damavand’s historical sites and natural sights, Shahram Sharifi explained on Sunday.

The exhibit aims at promoting Damavand’s tourism capacities to attract more tourists to the region, the official added.

The city is named after Mt Damavand (5671m), a dormant volcano that stands northeast of Tehran, and is the highest mountain in West Asia.

It offers dramatic mountainous vistas and there are pleasant hot springs for a soak in nearby Abgarm village. The city also houses several historical buildings and monuments.

