Israel trapped in debilitating condition, unable to act against Iran: IRGC

TEHRAN- The IRGC spokesman asserts that the Israeli regime's security situation has reached a low point, emphasizing that the Islamic Republic is unaffected by Tel Aviv's activities.

Brigadier General Ramezan Sharif told reporters on Saturday that the Zionist regime was under a lot of strain and was suffering from the worst security situation.

He went on to say that the Zionists have consistently alleged that security reigns over their 27,000 square kilometers of occupied Palestinian territory.

The IRGC official stated that Israel's actions "had no influence at all on the Islamic Republic since they are unable to fight Iran."

Sharif remarked, “However, we observed how Israel was defeated for the first time by Lebanon's Hezbollah resistance movement in the 33-Day War. The Israelis have often claimed that if combined, the forces of Arab nations are unable to fight the regime's army.”

“Israelis are always afraid and terribly vulnerable. They continuously claim to have the Iron Dome missile system or cyber systems, which highlights their flaws,” he said.

The United States, Israel, and some Arab states, particularly Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, have long issued warnings about what they see as threats presented by Iran's military might.

Tehran, on the other hand, has consistently stated that its indigenous military capabilities are defensive and deterrent in nature and are meant to stop outsiders from disrupting the area.

Additionally, it has encouraged Persian Gulf states to stop depending on outside forces for their security and stressed that only neighboring states can provide regional security.

Any collaboration with the Israeli regime threatens and disturbs security in the Persian Gulf region, the commander of the IRGC Navy warned on Friday.

Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri stressed the value of security in Iran and the neighboring countries while addressing a gathering of IRGC commanders and officials. He also cautioned against allowing Israel and its Western supporters to establish a foothold in the area.



