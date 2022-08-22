TEDPIX falls 5,400 points on Monday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), fell 5,416 points to 1.424 million on Monday.

Over 6.132 billion securities worth 32.542 trillion rials (about $116.2 million) were traded at the TSE.

The first market’s index lost 8,002 points, but the second market’s index rose 1,158 points.

TEDPIX rose 20,931 points (0.2 percent) in the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

As reported, 40.58 billion securities worth 228.555 trillion rials (about $816.267 million) were traded through 1.874 deals at the TSE in the past week.

The number and value of traded securities rose 30 percent and 34 percent, respectively, while the number of deals increased 114 percent in the past week from the preceding week.

TSE is one of the four Iranian stock exchanges, the other three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).

Senior stock market analyst, Ashkan Zoudfekr, believes government must support the stock market against other parallel competitors like money and property markets, the Securities and Exchange News Agency (SENA) reported.

