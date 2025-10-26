Kunming Biodiversity Fund to support Iran in addressing SDSs

TEHRAN – The Kunming Biodiversity Fund (KBF) in cooperation with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) has allocated financial resources to Iran to help the country mitigate sand and dust storms’ (SDSs) impacts.

According to the secretary of the national policymaking headquarters for dealing with SDSs, Behzad Rayegani, it is for the first time that the KBF has approved a project, proposed by the national headquarters, to manage SDSs, doe.ir reported.

The initiative is part of the ‘environmental diplomacy and regional cooperation in combating dust’ within the framework of the comprehensive dust combating program under the seventh National Development Plan (2023-2027), which has been developed in close collaboration with the UNDP country and regional offices, Rayegani noted.

Iran’s proposal represents the first example of a multifaceted approach to sandstorm control at the international level with a focus on protecting both plant and animal biodiversity, the official said.

This project includes three key areas: enhancing institutional and technical capacities to protect biodiversity in areas affected by dust; developing and implementing innovative measures to protect plant and animal species in sensitive ecosystems; and raising public and specialist awareness about the link between dust, ecosystem health, and biodiversity, he further noted.

The national headquarters for dealing with SDSs will use the funding to connect plans for combating SDSs and enhancing resilience against SDSs at the regional and global levels.

This achievement is an effective step towards realizing resilient land and biodiversity protection against dust, the official added.

In 2024, the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) and China launched the KBF, which provides financial and technical support to developing countries for the implementation of the biodiversity plan.

Since then, the KBF has been rapidly developing as a full-fledged fund. The Fund aims to support countries to accelerate the implementation of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (the KMGBF).

The Fund prioritizes implementing a whole-of-society approach to address nature and biodiversity loss, improving polices for biodiversity across all national and subnational levels, strengthening capacities and cooperation, and mobilizing additional resources.

Comprehensive plan for combating SDSs approved

In August, the national specialized working group on SDSs, in cooperation with other governmental bodies, approved a comprehensive plan to address SDSs, which will be used as a national reference document to enhance the country’s resilience against one of the most acute environmental threats.

At the 29th meeting of the national specialized working group on SDSs management, held on August 19, the 150-page comprehensive plan was developed with cross-sectoral collaboration of 15 executive agencies and government bodies including the Department of Environment (DOE), the ministries of agriculture, health, energy, and transport, as well as Natural Resources Organization, Crisis Management Organization, and Meteorological Organization, IRNA reported.

The plan involves ten key strategies, hundreds of specific actions, performance indicators, an implementation timeline, and institutional labor division among responsible agencies.

In July, President Masoud Pezeshkian issued an order calling for the establishment of a specialized working group to address SDSs, which have turned into a significant public health concern in the country.

During a meeting held on July 13, the DOE presented a report on the hazards of SDSs as a comprehensive and growing threat, and enumerated the national plans and strategies to mitigate the impacts of SDSs, IRNA reported.

Highlighting the significance of preserving the environment as a critical issue of the country, the president ordered the establishment of a working group, consisting of experts, academics, representatives of ministries and executive agencies, to prepare and implement operational plans to combat the dust phenomenon, drawing on successful international experiences.

Dust storms are major environmental challenges that adversely impact food security, human health, and the sustainable development process at national and regional levels.

