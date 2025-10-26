South Pars platforms ready to ensure maximum gas supply in winter

TEHRAN – Iran’s South Pars gas platforms have completed a comprehensive overhaul program and are now fully prepared to maximize gas production during the cold season, the managing director of the Pars Oil and Gas Company (POGC) said.

Touraj Dehghani told IRNA on Saturday that maintenance operations on 35 offshore platforms in the South Pars field had been successfully completed, marking a major step toward ensuring stable gas output during peak demand in winter. He said the main objective of the annual overhaul program was to secure the reliability and sustainability of gas production at a time when domestic consumption reaches its highest levels.

According to Dehghani, the timely completion of the maintenance work reflects the readiness and operational discipline of Iran’s offshore energy sector.

“With the completion of overhaul operations ahead of schedule, the platforms are now in optimal condition to meet national demand throughout the coming months,” he said.

The managing director noted that South Pars, which supplies around 70 percent of Iran’s natural gas, plays a critical role in maintaining the country’s energy balance. The overhaul program included inspection and replacement of key components, safety system upgrades, and performance optimization measures across all production units.

He emphasized that coordination between POGC and other subsidiaries of the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) ensured that all repairs were carried out without interrupting gas supply to consumers. “Our goal is to enter winter with maximum readiness and stable production from all phases of South Pars,” Dehghani added.

The South Pars field, shared between Iran and Qatar, is the world’s largest gas reservoir and a vital source of energy for domestic use, industries, and exports.

EF/MA