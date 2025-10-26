Education, a right for refugee children

Nader Yar-Ahmadi, the head of the National Organization for Migration, paid a visit to a school for Afghan refugee children in Tehran on Saturday.

Iran spends 100 million dollars annually on providing educational services to foreign nationals. United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Filippo Grandi, has lauded the efforts of the Education Ministry in supporting and providing services to foreign students.

Photo: ISNA / Hadi Zand