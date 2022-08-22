“Student Movements of the 1960s” leading to Iranian bookstores

TEHRAN – “Student Movements of the 1960s” by Alexander Cruden has been published in Persian in Tehran.

Qoqnus is the publisher of the book, which originally came out in 2012. It has been rendered into Persian Fatemeh Shadab.

The book is from the series “Perspectives on Modern World History”, which provides multiple views of momentous events in recent history. Each book helps readers develop critical thinking skills, increase global awareness, and enhance their understanding of international perspectives about historic events.

This fascinating volume explores the historical and cultural events leading up to and following the student movements of the 1960s.

Readers will learn about issues surrounding the goals of the activists, black power, feminism and the role of drugs and music.

This book also includes personal narratives from people who experienced the student movements of the 1960s.

Essay sources include Lyndon B. Johnson, Kathie Sarachild, Kathryn Jean Lopez and the U.S. House Committee on Un-American Activities.

Personal narratives include a girl’s experience of feminism in the sixties, and Mario Savio’s tense words about the California students who were facing trial.

Cruden has also authored “The End of Apartheid”, “The Bosnian Conflict” and “Watergate” for the series “Perspectives on Modern World History”.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian edition of Alexander Cruden’s book “Student Movements of the 1960s”.

MMS/YAW