Iran: U.S. has not responded to our proposal yet

TEHRAN — Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman says that the negotiations for reviving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is still ongoing.

Speaking at his weekly press conference on Monday, Nasser Kanaani referred to the one-year anniversary of the Raisi administration, saying, “We were under the pressure of sanctions, regional crises and complex international conditions, but the adoption of a balanced foreign policy and intelligent interaction, as well as dynamic diplomacy have had their effects and results in practice.

He went on to note that the government's foreign policy is based on neighborliness policy, as well as Asia-oriented policy with emphasis on looking to the East.

According to the diplomat, economic-oriented diplomacy is also among the plans that the government announced as the core of its agenda. “The Foreign Ministry has acted based on the government's policies and based on the results, we see a good and promising status,” he remarked.

Facing a question regarding the Vienna talks, the spokesman said that up until this moment, Iran has not received a response from the United States.

“So far, we have not received a response from the other party, specifically the American government to the proposals delivered by the European side. We should disregard the unofficial narratives, and in the atmosphere of negotiations, we should make comments and judgments about the official exchange of ideas of the countries regarding the negotiation process,” he noted.

Stating that there has been a relatively good progress in the talks so far, Kanaani said that negotiations are a package of issues.

“Until all issues are agreed upon, we cannot say that we have reached an agreement and prejudge or welcome the next step,” he added.

Discussing the remaining issues between Iran and the U.S., the spokesman clarified that although the remaining one are few, they are important and decisions should be made and an agreement should be made regarding them.

“Iran has always been a serious, constructive and responsible participant in the negotiations, both in the past and in the recent round, and after receiving the proposals of the European side, it responded in time and showed the necessary flexibility in order to achieve an agreement,” Kanaani underlined.

Lamenting Washington’s indecision and erosion in responding to Iran’s proposal, Kanaani said he believes the American government is responsible for the current predicament of the JCPOA.

“In other words, the United States is responsible for the non-implementation of the agreement so far and the current situation. If it seriously shows its political will in action along with its promises and words, we can move to the next stage,” the diplomat suggested.

Kanaani noted that Iran had announced that it was seeking an agreement and its negotiators attended the Vienna talks with the aim of realizing the legal demands of the Iranian government and nation with determination.

Iran will not condition its economy on the JCPOA revival

As it has been emphasized repeatedly by high-ranking Iranian officials, the Foreign Ministry spokesman also said Tehran will not condition the people's livelihood and the country's economy to a revival of the JCPOA.

The diplomat went on to state his assumptions on why the United States has not yet responded to Iran’s proposal, citing “the inaction of the European side, the internal issues of the American government, the pressure of extremists inside Washington alongside the pressure of the Zionist regime's lobby on the American government and the erosion of the negotiations” as main factors.

However, he said, these factors “will not stop Iran from pursuing its priorities.”

The spokesman added if Iran needs an agreement, the American and European sides need it more.

Zionist regime’s role regarding Iran has always been destructive

Responding to a question about the Israeli lobby’s pressure on Washington, the spokesman said it is in the interest of the American government to move the process of the talks forward based on the interests of the American people.

“The role of the Zionist regime regarding Iran has always been destructive. We have no expectations from this regime and its nature is clear and its role has been to reject peace and stability,” the spokesman stated.

“What is related to us is the legal interests of the Iranian nation, and it is the American government that must make a decision based on Washington’s interests,” he noted.

Iran will never forget cowardly assassination of Gen. Soleimani

The spokesman went on to reiterate that the government and the nation of Iran will never forget the cowardly assassination of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, who was assassinated by the United States on January 3, 2020.

“Iran's position regarding the assassination of General Soleimani is clear, and the government and people of Iran will never forget the cowardly assassination of this great commander by the American government. Revenge against the perpetrators of General Soleimani’s assassination cannot be forgotten and will not be amenable to reconciliation and compromise.”

He added Iran will use all means to bring the assassinators of “this great general to the court of justice, and this issue will have nothing to do with the JCPOA revival negotiations.”