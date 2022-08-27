Promoting educational justice top priority for govt.: Raisi

TEHRAN- In a gathering with medalists from the national and international scientific Olympiads on Thursday evening, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said that expanding educational justice is a top government aim so that all youngsters in Iran can develop their potential.

“The achievements of the country's elites in the world scientific Olympiads are one of the most important examples of creating hope in the country and expanding the spirit of self-confidence in the society,” the president said, referring to the educated and highly talented persons as the flag bearer of the national motto "WE CAN".

Buoyed by the success of medalists, he said, "Hoisting the holy flag of the Islamic Republic and making the country proud in any field is very sweet and pleasant for the society."

"Human knowledge is an expression of God's wisdom and its first consequence should be the salvation of man," the president said, saying the scientific accomplishments of the talented students is the result of the Almighty's attention.

Emphasizing the crucial role that intellectuals and elites play in advancing and promoting the status of the Iranian society, the president said the government is sincerely committed to devise efficient systems to let the talents to flourish.

Talented persons are the most crucial national capital to achieve sustainable development, the president remarked.

"You medalists of the national and international arenas should not leave the stage due to hardships; you intellectuals and elites are supposed to solve the problems of the society," Raisi told the national and international science Olympiad medal winners, their families, and professors and teachers involved in the scientific fields.

The president emphasized the significance of the Young Researchers Club's role in assisting the elites and called for continued empowerment of the organization in accordance with its significant objectives and responsibilities in establishing the elite network.

In addition, Raisi urged other organizations, such as the Academic Jihad, the Office of Vice-President for Science and Technology, Ministry of Science, Ministry of Health, and Azad University, to collaborate more and create conditions for creating job opportunities.

Explaining the important responsibility of the elites, Raisi noted "hope in God and divine attention", "avoiding despair and hopelessness", "tireless efforts" and "hard work in acquiring knowledge" are among the duties of elites to solve the problems of the society.

The president also paid tribute to the memory of the Royan Research Institutes founder, martyr Kazemi Ashtiani, saying, "His name is a sign of will, decision, research, knowledge, and technology.

With few resources and the motto "WE CAN," he founded the Royan Research Institute, Raisi said.

He went on to underscore that “the enemy does not want us to have medal-winning people in our country who will help increase production, the activity of knowledge-based companies, and the establishment of job-creating units, but our duty is to stand against them diligently so that the enemy becomes desperate and forced to retreat.”

“If in the past the enemy sought to loot the reservoirs and mines of the countries, today it is seeking to attract the brains and elites of other countries in the cognitive, electronic, cyber and software war,” the president remarked.

"Creating hope," "creating fields for flourishing talents," and "providing a platform for the growth and excellence of the talents of the elites" are among the duties of the officials.

"All youngsters of Islamic Iran should have the chance to develop their skills," Raisi said in the concluding parts of his address. "And the administration, as it has already indicated, regards educational justice as the basic infrastructure of balanced growth in the nation."