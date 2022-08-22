Iranian drones up for export

TEHRAN — Iran’s drone capabilities are advancing. That’s no secret to the world. But what is important in this regard is that Iran is using domestic knowledge to advance its defense capabilities and is ready to export drones.

The brain behind all these developments, IRGC aerospace division commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh said on Monday, is that that the IRGC is working closely with knowledge-based companies.

Referring to the role of knowledge-based companies in developing the aerospace industry, Hajizadeh noted, “In many production sectors, we do not have the background and resources for many actions, and knowledge-based activities should create these. If this happens, we can solve problems and create jobs in most of the industries.”

He then pointed out that the country's defense capabilities are the product of the interaction of the armed forces with knowledge-based companies.

“We need knowledge-based measures in many sectors so that we would not be dependent on foreign countries, since knowledge-based production can create leaps,”

The IRGC aerospace division chief stated that these measures have been taken in the defense field, noting that Iran did not possess the capabilities it now has in the military.

“In the past, we imported barbed wire, but now we export drones. Undoubtedly, this path has been paved by establishing a relationship between knowledge-based departments, universities and military elites,” he underscored.

Hajizadeh added that in the aerospace division the IRGC invested in research sector so that it can overcome obstacles.

“This gave Iran superiority in the airspace, and we heard many times that the Westerners expressed the priority of negotiations in limiting our drones and missile power,” he remarked.

Emphasizing that it is necessary that officials motivate the brilliant and creative youth, the commander noted, “The officials should give hope and motivation to the youth and elites and be bold and risk-taking in their actions.”

Indeed, Iran is now capable of exporting drones worldwide due to its revolutionary ideology and motivated youth. The revolutionary ideology does not wait for the arrival of drones from other countries. They produce them.

Similarly, Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi said on Monday that the valuable achievements of scientists and elites in the defense industry are not just for the country, but for “the Islamic world and the lovers of the Islamic Revolution.”

Visiting an exhibition of electronic warfare and military equipment held by the Defense Ministry, Raisi said innovations in manufacturing all kinds of birds in the defense industry are “highly honorable.”

In mid-July, American media leveled accusations against Iran and claimed that it was supplying Russia with drones. “We have information that the Iranian government is preparing to provide Russia with several hundred UAVs, including weapons-capable UAVs,” U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told CNN at the time.

Citing U.S. officials, CNN also said that Iran began showcasing the Shahed-191 and Shahed-129 drones, also known as UAVs or unmanned aerial vehicles, to Russia at Kashan Airfield south of Tehran in June.

The Western propaganda came at a time when Iran has already said that it does not support the war in Ukraine and is of the opinion that the war should come to an end through dialogue. This propaganda could be aimed at undermining Iran’s technological advances. But Iran has made it clear that it will not stop advancing its technology under any circumstances.

