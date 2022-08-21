New U.S. military package to Ukraine utterly hypocritical

TEHRAN — While the United States is teetering on its feet to feed the poor and reduce fuel prices, Washington on Friday introduced a new $775 million military aid package for Ukraine.

The news comes as the Biden administration committed to continue assisting the country in repelling Russia's ongoing invasion "for as long as it takes."

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement issued on Friday that the support will include "more armaments, munitions, and equipment" from Department of Defense supplies, without going into full depth.

"President [Joe] Biden has stated unequivocally that we will continue to support the people of Ukraine in defending their country from Russia's aggression for as long as it takes," Blinken said, adding that the aid brings the administration's total security assistance to Ukraine to approximately $10.6 billion.

"These capabilities have been carefully tailored to make the greatest difference on the battlefield and boost Ukraine's negotiation position," he said.

While the statement did not specify which weaponry will be provided to Kyiv, a senior U.S. defense official told reporters earlier on Friday that Washington would include mine-resistant vehicles in the aid package for the first time.

The official, who spoke to Al Jazeera on the condition of anonymity, said the aid will involve 15 Scan Eagle observation drones, 40 mine-resistant, ambush-protected vehicles known as MRAPs, and approximately 1,000 Javelin anti-tank missiles.

According to the official, it will also include extra ammo and 16 105mm Howitzer units.

"With this package, we want to ensure that Ukraine has a consistent supply of ammunition to suit its needs," the defense official added.

As the six-month mark approaches, the conflict in Ukraine has devolved into a war of attrition fought mostly in the country's east and south.

The constant flow of U.S. military packages to Kiev highlights the dishonesty of White House officials who accuse Iran of sponsoring Hezbollah, Hamas, the Syrian government, and other opposition forces. They have been very vocal about the issue, and have even openly tried to impede the renewal of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, solely because they "assume" that Iran is sponsoring these movements.

Although the claim is incorrect and lacks fundamental verification, for the sake of argument, let us assume Iran is giving military aid to these groups and compare Iran's and the United States' military aid packages.

The U.S. is fueling a fruitless war between Kyiv and Moscow that could be easily resolved through diplomatic channels, while Iran is assisting the Syrian government in defeating Daesh (ISIS) terrorism in Syria. "Apples and oranges," as the Americans put it.

Hamas and other Palestinian resistance groups are attempting to reclaim control of their homeland, which has been occupied by the Israeli regime since 1948. Have the Russians declared Ukraine to be their homeland? No.

Reiterating that Washington think tanks are widely wrong, why is the Biden administration focusing on fueling the flames of war in another country while the United States is suffering from an all-time high inflation rate?

In this regard, Information Clearing House, an American independent media offers a different perspective.

“Biden Administration had an option to stop the Ukraine War from taking place in the first place by not inviting Ukraine to join NATO and making Ukraine a neutral country. But it chose the war. Why? Why suddenly so much concern for the people of Ukraine?” the website asked in an article published on August 2.

“Or is it because there is a considerable number of Ukrainians living in the United States who would vote for Biden’s reelection in 2024? Or is it because usually a war president gets re-elected? Or was it that Biden wanted to look “macho”, a president who cowed down Russia, our long-created perennial enemy? Or are Biden administration, and the Pentagon pursuing the policy suggested by recent Rand Corporation thesis to break up Russia by weakening it by this brutal war? Or are he and the democrats paying back the ‘defense’ contractors—for their donations to the Democrats during elections-- with billions of dollars in profit by this war?” it continued.

Referring to the billions of dollars Washington donated to Kyiv, the article said, “These billions in donation to Ukraine, a country that is 9181 kilometers away from the United States and has no strategic value to the United States.”

The article makes a valid point. These billions do not come from the wallets of Biden or other politicians; they are government funds that will ultimately be reimbursed by taxpayers. Have they asked the taxpayers if they want to send such a large sum to a country that has done nothing for America?

According to data gathered by American institutions, the total number of homeless individuals in America in 2021 was recorded at 580,466 people, with New York City being the most at 77,943.

According to Feeding America, the nation's largest hunger-relief agency, 54 million Americans are hungry today. According to the Poor People's Campaign (PPC), there are 140 million poor and "low-wealth" people in America today, accounting for 42 percent of the total population. What a disgrace for the world's richest country!

In January 2022, the child poverty rate was 17%. As of February 2022, approximately 3.4 million children in the United States were living in poverty. In other words, one out of every six children in the United States is poor. Today, 14.4% of the American population, or around 45,950 million people, live in poverty. Six out of ten Americans do not have $500 in their savings account. This demonstrates how badly the majority of Americans are struggling to make ends meet. Inflation has risen to more than 7%, the highest rate in 40 years. In the richest country on the planet, 69% of Americans have less than $1000 in their savings account.

Despite all of America's poverty, the Biden administration gives billions of dollars of taxpayer’s money to a country that has no strategic value to the U.S. What has the Biden administration done to help the millions of Americans living in poverty? Instead of caring for its own underprivileged people, the United States seeks global hegemony.

