Defense minister: Enemy disappointed with Iran’s defensive capabilities

TEHRAN — Speaking in a live TV show late on Monday, Iran’s defense minister spoke of how the defense industry has progressed and shifted to working with knowledge-based companies.

Mohammad Reza Ashtiani said, “The enemy's attention is focused on this area and Micro Air Vehicles (MAVs), as we have organized air defense missiles in order to respond to the enemy threats. Regarding long range ballistic missiles, command and control, great works have been done, which can be implemented by combining all these works together.”

These weapons will be tested in exercises and will eventually be used, Brigadier General Ashtiani noted.

He then said the enemy is disappointed as it is aware of the scientific, equipment and technical capabilities of the Defense Ministry.

Therefore, he said, the ministry is moving in the direction of progress. “We give complete assurance to the people and we are sure that in the coming years, we can make equipment and weapons by which no one can threaten Iran.”

The brigadier general considered the most important components in the framework of the defense industry during the last year (August 2021-August 2022) was to attend to the structures, adding, “The human resources department is very important. The ministry works with elites and scientists in various levels. These experts must master the field of research and break the boundaries and remove all the dead ends and bring the production to a level where the needs are met and the distance between the idea and the product is reduced.”

The top defense official said causing a “strategic surprise” for the enemy is a vital issue in the incumbent administration, saying that surprising the enemy in battles and effectiveness and decisiveness of Iran in battles is a priority of the Defense Ministry.

Defense diplomacy is one of the main tasks

According to Ashtiani, one of the important tasks in the ministry is defense diplomacy, which is the foundational strategy for many fields.

“The ministry’s communication with other countries can play an effective role in the rest of the ministry's missions. Other countries' officials, including their presidents and various ministers, and various teams and delegations that travel to Iran request holding defense negotiations,” the defense chief said.

Referring to the meetings and consultations with the defense officials of various countries, he said in these talks the sensitive international conditions and Iran's important role in the region and the world, as well as the position of Iran are authoritatively explained.

“In formulating the objectives of defense diplomacy, removing a series of bottlenecks and meeting the needs of some countries is considered,” the top defense official pointed out.

Iran is moving in the direction of peace and stability in the region, he continued, noting that the enemy is aware of all the developments and capabilities of Iran.

“We believe in strengthening the resistance front against the global arrogance and helping countries that are moving in this direction,” Ashtiani stated.

Regarding the works done to strengthen defense relations with the neighbors in the one-year anniversary of the Raisi administration, the brigadier general said his ministry has held exercises with the participation of neighbors.

“Also, we are in contact with almost all neighbors,” he added.

Referring to the difference in the approach of interacting with the neighbors, Ashtiani pointed out that some neighbors should be reassured that Tehran can help them in crises and difficulties. “In relation to some neighbors, we have the role of a guide to take the right positions, and in those places that we can intervene in order to create peace and security in the region, we will enter.”

Iran has localized 419 items of defense equipment

Revealing that Iran has localized more than 419 items of equipment, the defense minister pointed out that this localization is a very big task.

“With localization, in addition to creating jobs, the outflow of currency is prevented and the defensive needs of the armed forces are met. The ministry has been able to fulfill its mission in this field, and we definitely have much bigger work ahead of us in these issues. We have prepared projects and mega-projects in different sectors such as sea, land and air. The issue of equipment is as important as weapons, which can help the armed forces in defense,” Ashtiani noted.

He then stated that the ministry will not agree to advance in line with the defined framework, saying that since the objective is greater, progress has to be much faster.

“We do not accept the movement at the level of the (defined and written) program, this movement gives 100% results. Now we have progressed 157% in the field of exports in the last quarter. This increasing progress of the ministry will continue. Our enemies are worried about the achievements of the Defense Ministry. They have totally admitted that the Islamic Republic has made tremendous progress in the field of drones, which confirms the ministry’s leap forward,” the defense chief underlined.

The brigadier general also discussed the situation of space programs, stating, “The enemy is trying to create extraordinary and special restrictions in these fields so that access to different parts becomes impossible. Yet, with the help of God and the efforts of Iranian scientists in the space field, very great works in the fields of launchers and stations have been done. We have done space projects and satellites, that is, the electronic industries of the ministry have worked in the field of satellites, and the aerospace organization of the ministry has done great things in the field of launchers for a long time.”

