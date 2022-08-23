Iran’s export to China rises 23% in 7 months on year

TEHRAN- According to the data released by China’s customs administration, the value of Iran’s non-oil exports to China reached $4.47 billion in the first seven months of 2022, registering a 23-percent rise year on year.

The Islamic Republic exported $3.63 billion worth of goods to China in January-July 2021.

Based on the mentioned data, Iran and China traded $9.67 billion worth of commodities in the mentioned six months to register a 22-percent increase compared to the same period in 2021.

China's exports to Iran in the first seven months of 2022 also grew by 22 percent compared to the previous year to reach $5.2 billion. The Asian country had exported $4.26 billion worth of goods to Iran in the same period of the previous year.

Iran-China non-oil trade stood at $14.8 billion in 2021, according to China’s customs administration.

The value of trade between the two countries during the previous year declined by less than one percent in comparison to 2020 in which the figure was reported to be $14.9 billion.

China's imports from Iran in 2021 grew by more than one percent compared to the previous year and reached $6.5 billion. China imported $6.4 billion worth of goods from Iran in 2020.

However, China's exports to Iran in January-December 2021 fell by about two percent to $8.3 billion from $8.5 billion in the previous year.

Iran mainly exports foodstuff and agricultural products to China while importing machinery and industrial raw materials, medical equipment, fabrics, and auto parts.

China is one of Iran’s main trade partners that has maintained strong trade ties with the Islamic Republic despite the strict U.S sanctions.

Iran and China officially signed the document for 25-year comprehensive cooperation in March 2021.

The document was signed between Iran’s former Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

MA/MA