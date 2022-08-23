TEDPIX gains nearly 7,000 points on Tuesday

TEHRAN- After several days of drop, TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), rose 6,944 points to 1.431 million on Tuesday.

As reported, over 6.603 billion securities worth 39.085 trillion rials (about $140 million) were traded at the TSE.

The first market’s index rose 5,374 points, and the second market’s index gained 13,111 points.

TEDPIX rose 20,931 points (0.2 percent) in the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

As reported, 40.58 billion securities worth 228.555 trillion rials (about $816.267 million) were traded through 1.874 deals at the TSE in the past week.

The number and value of traded securities rose 30 percent and 34 percent, respectively, while the number of deals increased 114 percent in the past week from the preceding week.

