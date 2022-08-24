“A Winter with Porters” published 

Sadegh Emami, a journalist, just published "A Winter with Porters," a book about kulbars (porters) at the border zero point.

Emami travelled to the border zero point in December 2019 in response to what had happened to the porters and followed them 13 kilometers to write about their difficulties.

He persisted in pursuing this problem and spoke with some social activists and experts; the outcome of their efforts was the book "A Winter with Porters," which was published this year and debuted at the book festival at Soore Mehr's booth.

Furthermore, after reading the book and reviewing it, the famous author and critic Reza Amirkhani added his opinions.

He said that he read the book twice and that, from the very first pages, he felt as though he had previously read it, maybe in a newspaper article.

“I was about halfway through the book when I realized I had already read it! and after looking through my memories, I discovered that I had read the book in 2020, prior to its publication, thanks to the author,” he said.

"I don't believe I've actually met Sadegh Emami in person, but he's one of the few journalists I enjoy following because of his investigative journalism style," he added.

Then Amirkhani explained what investigative journalism is and pointed out that Sadegh Emami did not get the information for his articles from Google! To create the content, he steps out from behind the screen and goes outside to hunt for supporting documentation and details. You wouldn't be able to find "A winter with Porters" on Google or social media, as Amirkhani noted.

He advised everyone to read this book and claimed that this journalist was knowledgeable about the complexities of writing that may produce wonderful works.

Amirkhani also explained about the reason he rejected the invitation to the releasing ceremony and said: The governor of Kurdistan, the interior minister, and others in attendance at the event naturally expressed their appreciation for the author's work, but it's not only about showing appreciation! They ought to have realized that the best instrument for making governance decisions is this report! Our nation won't progress properly until we understand that investigative journalism is one of the best tools for making crucial rules!