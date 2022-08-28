Thurrock festival spotlights emerging Iranian filmmakers

TEHRAN – The Thurrock Film Festival in England has put its 2022 spotlight on movies by emerging Iranian filmmakers.

Twelves shorts have been selected to be screened in a special section named “Emerging Voices from Iran”, the organizers have announced.

“Respecting the Court” by Ali bayat is one of the films picked to be reviewed at the festival, which is currently underway in Thurrock, a unitary authority area in the English ceremonial county of Essex.

The film is about a group of teenage boys with nothing more than an empty bag in hand, lacking self-vision, who set a path towards an undetermined future, knowing not what awaits them.



“12 O’clock” is another film on the lineup. In this visually-gripping suspense drama directed by Sajjad Soleimani, a woman gets ready to appear in court on the day of her divorce hearing, but as she gets closer to the appointed time, she decides to stay at home and play a deadly game with her son.

Among the film is also “Shadow of the Fox” by Nushin Meraji. Shahram’s wife has left, and while dealing with a terrible mental crisis, he must try to answer his teenage daughter’s questions.

Another highlight of the lineup is “The Fence” by Ali Mehralizadeh.

The film follows Yaghub, an immature teenager who thinks and acts like a child. He is used by his father to sacrifice his sister’s goat. This causes him to suffer and awakens his conscience. He, therefore, decides to stop the extravagance of the villagers - especially his father - in encroaching upon nature. Along the way, mysterious and cosmic forces enter the village to fulfill Yaghub’s will.

The lineup also includes “Aba”. Directed by Mehdi Barzoki, the film tells the story of Aba, a 50-year-old woman who cares for elderly women. She decides to die voluntarily to escape loneliness and old age.

“Mountain Carrier” by Taha Khanjani will also be showcased. It is about a simple kolbar, a cross-border laborer who carries loads on his back in the mountains. He learns that his son Farhad has been missing for two days. Suddenly their group is hit with dire consequences.

Emerging Voices from Iran also features “The Book” by Farzad Forughi, “Mahi” by Hoda Ahmadi, “Pick” by Shahu Ahmadi, “Soha” by Mohammad Borzuipur, “Children of Wild Orchid” by Farshad Mohammadi and “Dark Room” by Vahid Aalami.

Photo: “Shadow of the Fox” by Nushin Meraji.

