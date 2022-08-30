Over 184b cubic meters of gas injected into national network in a year

TEHRAN – The managing director of South Pars Gas Company (SPGC) said that over 184 billion cubic meters of natural gas have been processed by the complex refineries and injected into the country’s gas network over the 12-month period from July 21, 2021, to July 22, 2022, IRIB reported.

Ahmad Bahoush said over the past 12 months since the current government took office, SPGC has taken positive measures to increase the country’s natural gas production and processing capacity and also to increase the production of by-products.

Referring to SPGC’s ethane production over the past year, the official continued: “In the mentioned period, 31 million tons of ethane was produced that was injected into the ethane header line to be consumed by South Pars petrochemical complexes.”

The SPGC head further pointed to the focus of his company on ensuring the country's energy security, saying: “Also, since the 13th government took office, more than 251 million barrels of gas condensate have been produced, which plays a very important role in the country's economy.”

Bahoush also pointed to the high capacity of the SPGC experts and employees in taking innovative measures to increase the production of natural gas as well as by-products and stated: “the production of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) including propane and butane in South Pars gas complex currently stands at 4.371 million tons.”

South Pars Gas Company is the largest subsidiary of National Iran Gas Company (NIGC) which operates the onshore facilities (phases 1 to 24) of the country’s giant South Pars gas field.

South Pars gas field, which Iran shares with Qatar in the Persian Gulf, is estimated to contain a significant amount of natural gas, accounting for about eight percent of the world’s reserves, and approximately 18 billion barrels of condensate. The field is divided into 24 standard phases.

EF/MA